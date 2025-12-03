SkyWest (SKYW) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, SkyWest (SKYW) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SKYW surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of SKYW have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that SKYW could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SKYW's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SKYW for more gains in the near future.

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

