SkyWest (SKYW) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, SkyWest (SKYW) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SKYW surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of SKYW have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that SKYW could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider SKYW's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SKYW for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.