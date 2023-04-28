SkyWest (SKYW) Q1 2023 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

SkyWest’s SKYW first-quarter 2023 loss of 45 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents. SkyWest had reported earnings per share of 35 cents a year ago.

Revenues of $691.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.1 million but slipped 5.9% year over year. SKYW deferred recognizing $63 million revenues in the March-end quarter compared with recognizing previously deferred revenues of $11 million a year ago.

Revenues from flying agreements (contributing 96% to the top line) declined 10.5% in the first quarter of 2023 from the year-ago reported figure of $708.1 million. Expenses increased 2% to $696.5 million from the year-ago reported figure. The increase was mainly due to an 11.7% rise in costs on salaries, wages and benefits.

The airline carried 2.4% fewer passengers in the reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. The passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 2.6 points to 80.2%. The fleet size decreased to 491 from 517 a year ago. SKYW, which has 236 E175 aircraft in its fleet currently, aims to operate 240 such jets by 2025 end.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had cash and marketable securities of $936 million compared with the $1047.2 million reported at 2022 end. In the first quarter, SKYW spent $103 million toward capital expenditure. SKYW ended the quarter with a long-term debt of $3.3 billion, down from the $3.4 billion reported at 2022 end.

Currently, SkyWest carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Below we present some first-quarter 2023 results from the Zacks Airline industry.

Delta Air Lines’ DAL first-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. Volatile fuel prices and unfavorable weather conditions led to this downtick. DAL reported a loss of $1.23 per share a year ago as air-travel demand was not so buoyant back then.

DAL reported revenues of $12,759 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,767.4 million. However, driven by higher air-travel demand, total revenues increased 36.49% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported a first-quarter 2023 loss of 62 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents. In the year-ago quarter, ALK incurred a loss of $1.33.

ALK’s operating revenues of $2,196 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,202.5 million. However, the top line jumped 31% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 90.3% of the top line and increasing 31% due to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

