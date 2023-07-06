Skywest (SKYW) Price Target Increased by 31.76% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Skywest (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 31.76% from the prior estimate of 21.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.88% from the latest reported closing price of 40.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skywest. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYW is 0.12%, an increase of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.66% to 45,919K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYW is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,680K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,780K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 26.99% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,489K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 2,558K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 39.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,551K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 26.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,324K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Skywest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

