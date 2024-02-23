SkyWest (SKYW) Price Target Increased by 18.26% to 58.14

The average one-year price target for SkyWest (NasdaqGS:SKYW) has been revised to 58.14 / share. This is an increase of 18.26% from the prior estimate of 49.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.87% from the latest reported closing price of 60.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in SkyWest. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 10.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYW is 0.17%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 38,387K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYW is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,842K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,331K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 1.39% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,114K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 2.03% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 1,047K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing a decrease of 43.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Skywest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

