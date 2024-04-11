SkyWest (SKYW) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, SkyWest (SKYW) reached $68.89, with a +1.82% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.68%.

Shares of the regional airline have appreciated by 0.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of SkyWest will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.28, reflecting a 384.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $788.16 million, up 13.92% from the year-ago period.

SKYW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +729.87% and +12.97%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SkyWest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, SkyWest possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SkyWest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.25 for its industry.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

