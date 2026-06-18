SkyWest (SKYW) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

SkyWest (SKYW) closed the most recent trading day at $92.66, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.91%.

Shares of the regional airline witnessed a gain of 10.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 3.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of SkyWest will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.85, down 2.06% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.11 billion, showing a 7.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.95 per share and a revenue of $4.36 billion, indicating changes of +5.8% and +7.49%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, SkyWest boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SkyWest has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.19.

It's also important to note that SKYW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.96 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.