SkyWest (SKYW) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, SkyWest (SKYW) closed at $75.41, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

The the stock of regional airline has risen by 6.23% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SkyWest in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.92, signifying a 249.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $887.48 million, showing a 15.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +793.51% and +17.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, SkyWest is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SkyWest is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.75.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.