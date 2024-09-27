SkyWest (SKYW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SkyWest (SKYW) closed the most recent trading day at $84.28, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the regional airline had gained 10.58% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.92, signifying a 249.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $887.48 million, up 15.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion, which would represent changes of +793.51% and +17.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SkyWest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, SkyWest boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, SkyWest is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.84.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

