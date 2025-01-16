SkyWest (SKYW) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with SkyWest (SKYW) standing at $109.05, reflecting a -0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the regional airline had gained 10.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.77, showcasing a 321.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $903.97 million, indicating a 20.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Right now, SkyWest possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SkyWest is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.16, so one might conclude that SkyWest is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.