SkyWest (SKYW) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, SkyWest (SKYW) reached $85.48, with a +0.45% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The regional airline's shares have seen a decrease of 3.7% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 7.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.04, showcasing a 40.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $931.38 million, indicating a 15.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.96 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion, indicating changes of +15.32% and +9.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. As of now, SkyWest holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SkyWest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.83.

It's also important to note that SKYW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

