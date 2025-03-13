SkyWest (SKYW) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw SkyWest (SKYW) ending at $83.90, denoting a +1.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.96%.

The regional airline's stock has dropped by 25.11% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's loss of 9.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of SkyWest will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.01, indicating a 38.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $926.38 million, up 15.28% from the year-ago period.

SKYW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.96% and +8.21%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SkyWest. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SkyWest is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, SkyWest is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.56 of its industry.

We can also see that SKYW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SKYW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

