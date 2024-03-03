News & Insights

SkyWest Secures Agreement To Fly 20 Additional E175s For United Airlines

March 03, 2024 — 09:35 pm EST

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) announced a new flying agreement with United Airlines to place 20 partner-financed E175s under a four-year contract. The 20 E175s will join the SkyWest fleet throughout 2024. This agreement is in addition to the previously announced 19 SkyWest-owned E175 agreement with United.

SkyWest said it is coordinating with its major airline partners to optimize the timing of upcoming announced fleet deliveries.

By the end of 2026, SkyWest is scheduled to operate a total of 278 E175 aircraft.

