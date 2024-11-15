News & Insights

SkyWest resumed with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

November 15, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of SkyWest (SKYW) with a Neutral rating and $119 price target The firm expects SkyWest to see a significant 10 percentage point year-over-year improvement in operating margin in 2024. However, Goldman believes the current stock price reflects these positive developments.

SKYW

