SkyWest resumed with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of SkyWest (SKYW) with a Neutral rating and $119 price target The firm expects SkyWest to see a significant 10 percentage point year-over-year improvement in operating margin in 2024. However, Goldman believes the current stock price reflects these positive developments.

