SkyWest resumed with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of SkyWest (SKYW) with a Neutral rating and $119 price target The firm expects SkyWest to see a significant 10 percentage point year-over-year improvement in operating margin in 2024. However, Goldman believes the current stock price reflects these positive developments.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SKYW:
- SkyWest CFO sells $1.73M in common stock
- SkyWest price target raised to $120 from $95 at TD Cowen
- SkyWest files to sell 10.1M shares of common stock for holders
- SkyWest price target raised to $114 from $100 at Raymond James
- SkyWest price target raised to $116 from $101 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.