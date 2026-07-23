Markets
SKYW

SkyWest Q2 Profit Falls On Higher Fuel Costs; Expands Share Buyback By $250 Mln

July 23, 2026 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday said its profit for the second quarter dropped, largely hurt by higher fuel costs in its prorate business, which offset an increase in revenues. The company also expanded its share repurchase program by $250 million.

Second-quarter net income declined to $100.7 million or $2.54 per share from $120.3 million or $2.91 per share a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7% to $1.10 billion from $1.04 billion, as block hour production rose 5% year over year.

Operating expenses rose 9% to $946.9 million, reflecting higher production-related costs and increased prorate fuel prices.

SkyWest's board approved a $250 million increase to the share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SKYW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.