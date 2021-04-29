SkyWest Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $35.90 million or $0.71 per share, compared to net income of $30.0 million or $0.59 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $534.6 million, down 27% from $729.9 million last year. The decrease in revenues were due to a significant reduction in the number of flights SkyWest was scheduled to operate under its flying agreements compared to the same period last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an earnings of $0.89 per share on revenues of $575.76 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.