SkyWest price target raised to $120 from $95 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on SkyWest (SKYW) to $120 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported another set of impressive results and management raised guidance for FY24 EPS and expects FY25 EPS above prior consensus estimates.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SKYW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.