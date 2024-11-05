SkyWest price target raised to $120 from $95 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on SkyWest (SKYW) to $120 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported another set of impressive results and management raised guidance for FY24 EPS and expects FY25 EPS above prior consensus estimates.
