SkyWest price target raised to $114 from $100 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth raised the firm’s price target on SkyWest (SKYW) to $114 from $100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. SkyWest beat and raised and is executing well as the regional airline industry benefits from the slowdown in mainline pilot hiring, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

