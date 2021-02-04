SkyWest Posts Q4 Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $46 million or $0.93 per share, compared to net income of $73 million or $1.43 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $590 million, down 21% from $744 million last yeardue to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a significant reduction in the number of scheduled flights SkyWest operated under its flying agreements compared to the same period last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.83 per share on revenues of $522.34 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

