SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for SkyWest, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$102m ÷ (US$7.1b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, SkyWest has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Airlines industry average of 3.6%.

NasdaqGS:SKYW Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SkyWest compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SkyWest.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at SkyWest doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.7% from 7.0% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for SkyWest. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 38% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for SkyWest (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

