SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shareholders have lost 17% over 3 years, earnings decline likely the culprit

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shareholders, since the share price is down 18% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 77%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 5.0% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, SkyWest's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 50% each year. In comparison the 6% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SKYW Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2022

A Different Perspective

SkyWest shareholders are down 5.6% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for SkyWest you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

