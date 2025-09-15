SkyWest To Invest In Maeve Aerospace To Advance Sustainable Regional Aviation Solutions

(RTTNews) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW), the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SWC, and SkyWest Leasing, announced Monday that it has entered into a strategic agreement as an equity investor in Dutch startup Maeve Aerospace B.V., reinforcing its commitment to the advancement of modern, economic regional aviation solutions.

"This investment, made by the largest regional airline in the world, not only validates our vision but also establishes a partnership that supports the development of the MAEVE Jet by providing important input from an operator to generate a real impact in the market and for more sustainable air travel," said Martin Nuesseler, Maeve Chief Technology Officer.

Maeve Aerospace's newly launched Maeve Jet could transform the regional aviation sector in the future. Maeve Jet is an 80-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft that will target the replacement of today's regional jets.

As part of the agreement, SkyWest will have exclusive Maeve launch customer rights. SkyWest will lend Maeve its extensive operations, performance, and design expertise through the development phase. The partnership also enhances SkyWest's long-term fleet replacement strategy.

