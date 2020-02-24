Skywest Inks New Flying Agreement With United Airlines For 25 E175 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc. (SKW) said Monday it has reached an agreement with United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) to operate 25 E175 aircraft under a multi-year contract.

These aircraft are scheduled to be placed into service ratably over a 12-month period beginning in the second quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021. The aircraft are financed by United Airlines and will be sourced from another United Express operator.

Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer and President of SkyWest, said, "As their initial E175 launch partner, we are excited to become United's largest E175 operator and the largest operator of the E175 aircraft in the United States. We are pleased to continue strengthening our United partnership through this new agreement."

St. George, Utah-based SkyWest, operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry 40 million passengers annually.

