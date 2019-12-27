SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SKYW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SKYW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.22, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SKYW was $65.22, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.04 and a 52.67% increase over the 52 week low of $42.72.

SKYW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). SKYW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports SKYW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.55%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SKYW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SKYW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SKYW as a top-10 holding:

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF (SCAP)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLYV with an increase of 13.84% over the last 100 days. JETS has the highest percent weighting of SKYW at 3.89%.

