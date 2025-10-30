SkyWest Inc Reveals Rise In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $116.35 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $89.70 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $1.05 billion from $912.78 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

