SkyWest Inc Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.7 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $35.9 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.5% to $735.2 million from $534.6 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $17.7 Mln. vs. $35.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.01 -Revenue (Q1): $735.2 Mln vs. $534.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.