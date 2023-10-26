SkyWest Inc Q3 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $23.5 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $48.4 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $766.2 million from $789.4 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $23.5 Mln. vs. $48.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $766.2 Mln vs. $789.4 Mln last year.

