SkyWest Inc Q3 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $89.71 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $23.48 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $912.79 million from $766.17 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $89.71 Mln. vs. $23.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $912.79 Mln vs. $766.17 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.