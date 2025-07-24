SkyWest Inc Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $120.26 million, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $75.57 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $1.035 billion from $867.11 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $120.26 Mln. vs. $75.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.91 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.035 Bln vs. $867.11 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.