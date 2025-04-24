SkyWest Inc Profit Advances In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $100.55 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $60.30 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $948.46 million from $803.61 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.55 Mln. vs. $60.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $948.46 Mln vs. $803.61 Mln last year.

