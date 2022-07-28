SkyWest Inc Announces Fall In Q2 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $54.0 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $62.0 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $799.1 million from $657.0 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $54.0 Mln. vs. $62.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $799.1 Mln vs. $657.0 Mln last year.

