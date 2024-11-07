SkyWest CFO sells $1.73M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, SkyWest (SKYW) disclosed that its CFO Robert Simmons sold 16.5K shares of common stock on November 5th in a total transaction size of $1.73M.

