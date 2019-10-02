SkyWest Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SKYW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.82, changing hands as low as $54.29 per share. SkyWest Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKYW's low point in its 52 week range is $42.38 per share, with $63.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.22.

