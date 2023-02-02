SkyWest Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SKYW

In trading on Thursday, shares of SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.04, changing hands as high as $21.89 per share. SkyWest Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SKYW's low point in its 52 week range is $14.76 per share, with $39.1625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.90.
Also see: LIXT shares outstanding history
AGNC Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of Carnival
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.