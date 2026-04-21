SkyWater Technology's CFO Dumped Company Shares Worth $2.6 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CFO Steve Manko sold 84,215 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of ~$2.56 million at a weighted average price around $30.41 per share on April 14, 2026.

The transaction represented 32.92% of Manko's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 255,782 to 171,567 shares.

The sale was effected through direct ownership, following the exercise of 30,908 options; no indirect entities were involved.

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Steve Manko, Chief Financial Officer of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT), executed the sale of 84,215 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $2.56 million on April 14, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 84,215 Transaction value ~$2.6 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 171,567 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.2 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($30.41).

Key questions

What mechanics underpinned this transaction, and did it involve derivative securities?

This transaction involved the exercise of 30,908 options immediately prior to the open-market sale of 84,215 shares, all conducted through direct ownership; no indirect or trust entities participated.

This transaction involved the exercise of 30,908 options immediately prior to the open-market sale of 84,215 shares, all conducted through direct ownership; no indirect or trust entities participated. How did this sale affect Manko’s ownership and capacity for future transactions?

Direct holdings fell by 32.92% to 171,567 shares, with remaining capacity for future sales now reduced.

Direct holdings fell by 32.92% to 171,567 shares, with remaining capacity for future sales now reduced. Was this transaction routine, and what does the recent cadence suggest?

The activity was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and is consistent with the pattern of periodic option exercises and sales seen since August 2025, though the size of recent sales has progressively declined in line with diminished holdings.

The activity was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and is consistent with the pattern of periodic option exercises and sales seen since August 2025, though the size of recent sales has progressively declined in line with diminished holdings. How does the transaction align with recent market dynamics and valuation context?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price around $30.41 per share on April 14, 2026, near the market close price of $31.39, during a period when the stock had appreciated 358.9% over the prior year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.63 billion Revenue (TTM) $442.14 million Net income (TTM) $118.92 million 1-year price change 405.22%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 14th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SkyWater Technology provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services, including engineering support, process development, and fabrication of silicon-based analog, mixed-signal, power discrete, MEMS, and radiation-hardened integrated circuits.

It operates a foundry business model, generating revenue from both technology co-creation with customers and contract manufacturing for a diverse range of applications.

The company serves customers in computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/IoT sectors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. is a U.S.-based semiconductor foundry focused on advanced development and manufacturing services. The company leverages a collaborative approach with customers to co-create differentiated technologies, supporting a broad spectrum of end markets.

Its strategic emphasis on specialty processes and U.S. domestic manufacturing positions SkyWater to serve sectors that require security, reliability, and innovation.

What this transaction means for investors

SkyWater Technology CFO Steve Manko’s April 14 sale of company stock is not a red flag for investors. He executed the transaction as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by executives to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, SkyWater Technology is being acquired by quantum computing company IonQ. Consequently, the terms of the acquisition are what matter more to investors than Manko’s dispositions at this point.

Under the terms of the deal, IonQ will pay SkyWater shareholders $15 in cash and $20 in shares of IonQ common stock, subject to a collar, for every share of SkyWater common stock held at the close of the transaction. Based on this, investors should decide how they want to proceed in terms of buying or selling SkyWater shares.

Transitioning from SkyWater stock to owning IonQ is not a bad outcome. Quantum computing is expected to revolutionize industries in the coming years, and IonQ is one of the more successful pure-play companies in the space, having generated $130 million in 2025 revenue, which represents a jaw-dropping 202% year-over-year increase.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and SkyWater Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.