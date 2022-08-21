SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock jumps 17% this past week

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 243% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 13% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$107m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

SkyWater Technology wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year SkyWater Technology saw its revenue grow by 4.4%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 13% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:SKYT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 21st 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

SkyWater Technology shareholders are down 13% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 9.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 243%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for SkyWater Technology you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

