SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SkyWater Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SKYT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$21m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$36m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on SkyWater Technology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

SkyWater Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Semiconductor analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$14m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 46% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:SKYT Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

Underlying developments driving SkyWater Technology's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. SkyWater Technology currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in SkyWater Technology's case is 42%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of SkyWater Technology which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at SkyWater Technology, take a look at SkyWater Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is SkyWater Technology worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SkyWater Technology is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SkyWater Technology’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.