SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) standing at $7.09, reflecting a +0.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.09%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.86% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.15% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.13, indicating a 62.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $61.05 million, down 23.34% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $309.2 million, representing changes of -216.67% and -9.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

