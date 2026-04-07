SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) ended the recent trading session at $28.07, demonstrating a -1.65% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.97% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $147 million, up 139.8% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.26 per share and a revenue of $605 million, signifying shifts of -2700% and +36.83%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.