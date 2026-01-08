SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $27.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 44.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 125% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $160 million, indicating a 111.95% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $431.05 million, representing changes of -16.67% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, SkyWater Technology, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

