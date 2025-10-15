SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $18.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 63.42% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.17, indicating a 312.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.5 million, up 44.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $417.8 million. These totals would mark changes of -833.33% and +22.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

