SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $10.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The stock of company has risen by 17.86% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of SkyWater Technology, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.17, marking a 950% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.3 million, down 38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $307.15 million, representing changes of -116.67% and -10.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

