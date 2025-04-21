SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) standing at $6.51, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 16.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of SkyWater Technology, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.13, showcasing a 62.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $61.05 million, showing a 23.34% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $309.2 million, demonstrating changes of -216.67% and -9.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, SkyWater Technology, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.