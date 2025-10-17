SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) ended the recent trading session at $15.37, demonstrating a -7.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 22.8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.01%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 312.50% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $135.5 million, reflecting a 44.43% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $417.8 million, indicating changes of -833.33% and +22.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, SkyWater Technology, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.