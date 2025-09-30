SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) ended the recent trading session at $18.66, demonstrating a +2.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 51.96% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 312.50% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $135.5 million, showing a 44.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.44 per share and a revenue of $417.8 million, indicating changes of -833.33% and +22.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SkyWater Technology, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 174, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

