SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $9.72, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.09% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 120% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $94.65 million, indicating a 32.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SKYT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $349.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.94% and +21.86%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SkyWater Technology, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

