SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $9.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 120% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $94.65 million, reflecting a 32.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $349.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +52.94% and +21.86%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.