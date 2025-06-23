SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $9.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 950% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $57.3 million, indicating a 38.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

SKYT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $307.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -116.67% and -10.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SkyWater Technology, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

