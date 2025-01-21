SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $11.76, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.7% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 250% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $74.1 million, indicating a 6.38% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, SkyWater Technology, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.