SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) ended the recent trading session at $9.94, demonstrating a -3.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of SkyWater Technology, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.17, marking a 950% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $57.3 million, reflecting a 38.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $307.15 million, representing changes of -116.67% and -10.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SkyWater Technology, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

